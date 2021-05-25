Romney becomes first GOP senator to say he’d support Jan. 6 probe bill

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a news conference near Neffs Canyon, in Salt Lake City. Romney was named the winner of the Profile in Courage Award on Friday, March 26, 2021, for splitting with his party and becoming the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial. “I’m very appreciative of the honor, but also humbled by it,” Romney told NBC’s “Today” show in an interview aired Friday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has become the first GOP senator to support a bill, which passed in the House, to create a commission to probe the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

A report from The Hill says Romney expressed his support to reporters when asked how he would vote if Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) started a debate on the bill. Sixty votes would be needed to defeat a filibuster.

“I would support the bill,” Romney told reporters.

Romney was not asked how he would vote on the final passage of the House bill, which would just need a simple majority, according to The Hill.

In mid-May, 35 House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The measure would create a 10-member commission — with five members appointed by each party — to investigate the Capitol riot.

Romney twice voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trials. While the Utah GOP stated they would not censure Romney for his most recent vote, Republicans in Weber and Washington counties have voted in favor of censure. The Midvale City Council, unlike Weber and Washington counties, commended Romney for his impeachment vote.

There is no word yet on when the bill to create a commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack will be brought up in the Senate.