ROCKPORT, Utah (ABC4) – Park City Fire District (PCFD) crew members responded to a tanker rollover crash Thursday morning.

The tanker was hauling magnesium chloride, officials say.

Magnesium chloride is a mineral supplement used to prevent and treat low amounts of magnesium in the blood, according to WebMD. Some brands are also used to treat symptoms of too much stomach acid such as stomach upset, heartburn, and acid indigestion. Magnesium is “very important for the normal functioning of cells, nerves, muscles, bones, and the heart.”

The accident, which occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m., reportedly caused a small fuel spill, but firefighters say they were able to contain the spill.

(Courtesy of Park City Fire District)

PCFD reports that no injuries occurred in the accident.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Health Department and North Summit Fire District also assisted with the incident.

No further information is currently available.