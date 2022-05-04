BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A rollover semi-truck crash has blocked lanes along I-15 in Beaver County on Wednesday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 105, about three miles south of Beaver.

Officials say traffic has been impacted as lanes are currently blocked. Crews are on the scene and estimate delays may last for two hours but that can change.

Drivers headed to the area should expect major traffic delays or seek an alternate route of travel at this time.