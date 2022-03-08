POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) – A man has been hospitalized after a rollover crash near the Utah state border on Tuesday.

Idaho State Police says the crash happened along I-15, two miles north of the Idaho-Utah border. Officials say the driver is a 38-year-old man from Evanston, Wyo.

Police say the driver was traveling along the southbound lanes of I-15 when he exited the roadway off the left shoulder.

The maneuver caused the man to roll over before his car stopped at the median.

He was transported to a local hospital for injury treatment, first by ambulance, then by air transportation.

The left northbound lanes were closed for about two hours to allow cleanup.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Idaho State Police.