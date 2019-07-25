Rollover crash sends woman to hospital in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman was taken to the hospital after injuries sustained from a rollover crash.

The rollover happened on Highway 40 in Heber City, according to police.

Police told ABC4 that a black SUV pulled out into oncoming traffic and was struck by a white SUV headed north.

The collision was so violent according to police that the black SUV rolled over onto its top.

The woman transported to the hospital was reportedly the driver of the vehicle but the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

The passenger of the black SUV was not seriously injured, according to police. The driver and passenger of the white SUV, however, were not seriously injured.

