TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) Troopers responded to a rollover crash in Tooele early Saturday morning.

UHP states that the crash happened on I-80 at mile marker 88 around 2 a.m.

The vehicle reportedly ran into the cable barrier, causing it to roll into the median.

UHP says the driver was the only occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Through further investigation, authorities say the driver was also found to be impaired.

  • (Courtesy of UHP)
  • (Courtesy of UHP)

The driver is reportedly in serious but stable condition.

UHP says this serves as a reminder to not drive impaired and to always wear your seat belt.

No further information is currently available.