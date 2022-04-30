TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) Troopers responded to a rollover crash in Tooele early Saturday morning.
UHP states that the crash happened on I-80 at mile marker 88 around 2 a.m.
The vehicle reportedly ran into the cable barrier, causing it to roll into the median.
UHP says the driver was the only occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt.
Through further investigation, authorities say the driver was also found to be impaired.
The driver is reportedly in serious but stable condition.
UHP says this serves as a reminder to not drive impaired and to always wear your seat belt.
No further information is currently available.