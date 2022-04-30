TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) Troopers responded to a rollover crash in Tooele early Saturday morning.

UHP states that the crash happened on I-80 at mile marker 88 around 2 a.m.

The vehicle reportedly ran into the cable barrier, causing it to roll into the median.

UHP says the driver was the only occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Through further investigation, authorities say the driver was also found to be impaired.

(Courtesy of UHP)

(Courtesy of UHP)

The driver is reportedly in serious but stable condition.

UHP says this serves as a reminder to not drive impaired and to always wear your seat belt.

No further information is currently available.