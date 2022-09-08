SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash between two SUVs has left one rolled over in downtown Salt Lake City at the intersection of 300 West and South Temple, near the Vivint Arena.

Utah Transit Authority said that the non-UTA accident has the TRAX Blue and Green Lines and that commuters can expect delays of 10 to 15 minutes northbound from Arena and southbound from Temple Square.

Salt Lake City Police Department and clean up crews are on the scene. No injuries have been reported as of now.

ABC4.com will update this story as more information becomes available.