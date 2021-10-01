Rollover crash closes portion of highway in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A rollover crash is causing significant delays in West Jordan Friday evening.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash happened near 7800 South, shutting down the northbound lanes of Bangerter Highway.

Officials say one person is being extricated from the crash scene. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

ABC4 has reached out to law enforcement to obtain more information on the crash.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

