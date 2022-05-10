SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A rollover crash is causing traffic delays in West Jordan on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near 7800 S Mountain View Corridor early Tuesday.

A single passenger car is blocking at least one lane on the northbound side of the highway.

Two firetrucks, emergency medical staff and several police cars have responded to the crash scene.

Details are limited and the driver’s condition is not known at this time.

Drivers headed to the area should expect traffic delays.

ABC4 is working to gather more details and will update this story as more information becomes available.