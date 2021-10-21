UPDATE: Two lanes reopen after Crash causes delays on I-215 northbound in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two middle lanes have reopened after a pickup truck rolled over on I-215 North near 300 North, causing all lanes to close early Thursday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was carrying a travel trailer that rolled, causing a secondary crash at the same area involving 5-6 cars.

Police say minor injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash causing delays on I-215 northbound in Salt Lake City

THURSDAY 10/21/21 1:50 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A crash on I-215 is blocking traffic in Salt Lake City.

Authorities say the incident happened on I-215 northbound near 600 North, causing major delays.

All lanes of I-215 are blocked as of 1:45 p.m. As of 2:20 p.m., traffic is again moving through the area.

ABC4 is working to gather additional information and will update this story as details become available.

