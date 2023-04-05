PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck carrying two trailers rolled over on I-15 in Provo, causing major delays during Wednesday morning’s commute, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The rollover occurred before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5 at milepost 263 near University Avenue. The semi-truck and its two trailers are blocking the right three lanes, bringing the interstate down to just one lane.

UDOT said the HOV lane is open for traffic to flow. The incident is estimated to be cleared up by 8:30 a.m.

Overnight snow trailing behind the latest series of winter storms across northern and central Utah is impacting Utah’s roads. As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, UDOT is reporting six crashes throughout the state, causing delays.

Other incidents include a crash near milepost 284 on southbound I-15 and a northbound I-15 crash near milepost 278 in Utah County. Salt Lake City has a crash near eastbound I-80 near Bangerter Highway as well as two crashes on northbound I-215, one near California Avenue and another near 900 South. In Weber County, a crash is reported on southbound I-15 near 12th Street.

The semi-truck rollover is the only reported incident causing major impacts on the morning commute, while the other incidents reportedly have a low impact, according to UDOT.

No injuries have been reported from any of the crashes.

Officials remind drivers to slow down and leave plenty of distance with the next car when road conditions are slick, wet, and hazardous.