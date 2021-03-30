Rolled semi closes westbound I-84 near Morgan

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A semi truck that rolled Tuesday morning has caused traffic delays on I-84 in Morgan County.

South Weber Fire District says crews were called out to assist in the crash near mile marker 108, about two miles east of Morgan.

The incident blocked traffic in both directions, according to authorities.

Numerous agencies were called in and traffic is expected to be impacted for a portion of the morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports westbound I-84 is closed at Exit 112 west of Henefer.

UDOT reports there is no estimated clearance time.