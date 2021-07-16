Rolled semi blocking part of roadway in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A rolled semi has blocked part of SR-36 in Tooele County.

Utah Highway Patrol says the incident is located near milepost 24 and is blocking traffic in both directions.

Crews are on scene working to clear the crash.

A photo shared by UHP, seen below, shows the truck on its side, with the trailer extending into the ditch.

The front of the truck is also damaged, with the hood appearing to be rising off of the truck.

Courtesy UHP

There is no word yet on what caused the incident, or the condition of the driver.