UPDATE: UHP outlines what caused semi to roll on I-15 in SLC

The scene after a car lost control and collided with this semi, causing it to roll. (UHP)

THURSDAY 8/12/2021 10:22 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A passenger car losing control on I-15 Thursday morning is said to have caused a semi to roll.

At around 9 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol says the car lost control and spun in front of the semi on I-15 southbound near 400 S in Salt Lake City.

The two vehicles collided and the semi hauling paper products rolled onto its side.

While the driver of the car was not harmed UHP reports the driver of the truck suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The passenger car UHP says lost control and collided with a semi, causing it to roll. (UHP)

The scene after a car lost control and collided with this semi, causing it to roll. (UHP)

The scene after a car lost control and collided with a semi, causing it to roll. (UHP)

The scene after a car lost control and collided with a semi, causing it to roll. (UHP)

The scene after a car lost control and collided with this semi, causing it to roll. (UHP)

I-15 was quickly shut down in the area. Now, all but one lane is open.

Trooper are working to determine if another vehicle was involved that may have clipped the first car.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rolled semi blocking I-15 in Salt Lake City

THURSDAY 8/12/2021 9:13 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A rolled semi is blocking part of I-15 in Salt Lake City.

The incident is located in the southbound lanes near 400 S, blocking traffic.

Traffic is now blocked. The Utah Department of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route. The crash is expected to be clear around 10:30 a.m.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, serious injuries were reported but do not appear to be life-threatening. Crews have begun to open all but one lane.

This is just the latest in a recent string of incidents involving semis in Salt Lake City.

In early August, a semi-truck dangled over a barrier, closing the I-215 ramp to I-80.

Earlier that day, a semi jack-knifed and became caught on the jersey barrier, blocking traffic on I-15 for nearly two hours.

In late June, another semi-truck was left dangling from the on-ramp between I-80 and I-215.