Roll with Patrol: free meal and bike rides in Saint George

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – With summer just around the corner, many are enjoying the warm weather by riding their bikes outside.

This includes the Saint George Police Department.

On May 17, the Saint George Police Department is inviting community members to tag along and ride alongside officers as they bike around the Mayor’s loop in Southern Utah.

According to officials, those interested will not only get to enjoy the fresh air and the thrill of cycling around the town but will also be treated to a nice, warm meal.

The department is asking eager cyclists to line up around 5:30 p.m. near the Confluence Park, located at 2099 South Convention Center Drive in order to participate.

Officials tell ABC4 that meals will be served to participants around 5:45 p.m., and the ride-along will begin closer to 6:30 p.m.

“May is Bike Month! Come ride the Mayor’s Loop with SGPD Officers, enjoy some dinner too,” the department shares.