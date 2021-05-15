SOUTHERN UTAH NEWS: Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, Piute, San Juan, Washington, and Wayne counties

Roll with Patrol: free meal and bike rides in Saint George

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – With summer just around the corner, many are enjoying the warm weather by riding their bikes outside.

This includes the Saint George Police Department.

On May 17, the Saint George Police Department is inviting community members to tag along and ride alongside officers as they bike around the Mayor’s loop in Southern Utah.

According to officials, those interested will not only get to enjoy the fresh air and the thrill of cycling around the town but will also be treated to a nice, warm meal.

The department is asking eager cyclists to line up around 5:30 p.m. near the Confluence Park, located at 2099 South Convention Center Drive in order to participate.

Officials tell ABC4 that meals will be served to participants around 5:45 p.m., and the ride-along will begin closer to 6:30 p.m.

ABC4 is THERE4YOU in your inbox every day for free! Sign up for the daily newsletter here —>

“May is Bike Month! Come ride the Mayor’s Loop with SGPD Officers, enjoy some dinner too,” the department shares.

May be an image of bicycle and text that says 'MAY IS BIKE MONTH JOIN US FOR A RIDE: -ROLL WITH PATROL- CONFLUENCE PARK MAY 17, 2021 FOOD @ 5:45 PM RIDE @ 6:30 PM RIDE THE MAYOR'S LOOP WITH SGPD OFFICERS! WVaO MOVE UTAH ር COMMUNITIES ለት'

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah