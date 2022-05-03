SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Tuesday hundreds of people demonstrated at the Utah State Capitol in opposition of the U.S. Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe V. Wade.

Within a matter of minutes after the Supreme Court Opinion Draft was leaked, people started lining up outside the U.S. Supreme Court Building.

Across the country people demonstrated at 5 p.m. in response to this leaked document, including at Utah’s State Capitol, including several people who have never attended a protest.

Rachel Forrest said she decided to bring her 11-year-old daughter to the demonstration.

“my biggest concern is for those individuals that don’t have other options, right so don’t have the option to just fly out of state to go somewhere where we can have a legal abortion,” said Forrest.

Utah is one of several states with a trigger law in place, which would make most abortions illegal if Roe V. Wade is overturned. The exceptions include rape, incest and danger to the mother.

Will Watkins said he spent the day ruminating over what to do, but eventually decided he needed to do something.

“My biggest fear personally is seeing these kinds of things really get out of hand, as far as marginalized groups are kind of minorities in the United States, seeing a lot of their rights sort of infringed on or restricted from them,” said Watkins.

It was also Sam Wittke’s first time protesting, or rather counter protesting at the Capitol.

“I was nervous because I was preaching, I wanted to bring the gospel as well and tell these people that they’re loved, but also a little nervous,” said Wittke.

The reasons for being at the rally range, but all agree this moment is monumental.