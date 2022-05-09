SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – TikTok users took to the social media platform to plan a strike after learning about the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Shaylie Bybee, Utah leader for Pro-Choice with Heart, states, “I think that we need more. I think we need to be louder, more boisterous, get out to the streets more and shut everything down until we’re guaranteed the right of bodily autonomy.”

She says she will be participating in the strike as much as she can – and that her organization, Pro-Choice with Heart, will be creating opportunities for those that want to participate but can’t miss work. She says the purpose of the strike is to push the government to enact the Women’s Health Protection Act.

On the other side of the debate, Mary Taylor, president of Pro-Life Utah, says her initial reaction to the draft being leaked was excitement, but that she’s apprehensive about the way the document was leaked and the reason it may have been leaked.