Rocky Mountain Power crews repair storm-damaged equipment through Northern Utah

NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News) – Heavy snow accumulation caused power outages in Ogden, Box Elder, and Cache County on Thursday.

At one point, Rocky Mountain Power reported more than 4,500​ customers without power in the northern Utah region.

Heavy snow accumulations on trees, along with power lines unloading under the weight of the snow, caused many of the power interruptions.

Officials with Rocky Mountain Power dispatched additional crews to support the restoration efforts.

Customers can report outages at 1-877-508-5088 or text OUT to 759677.​

See the Rocky Mountain Power Outage map here.

