Rocky Mt. Power restores power to 3,000 customers without power in Centerville

UPDATE: Officials with Rocky Mt. Power say power has been restored in Centerville.

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Rocky Mt. Power is responding to over 3,000 customers without power in Centerville Wednesday morning.

Officials with RMP say the cause of the outage is under investigation and the current estimated time of restoral is 4:00 p.m.

Click the link to Rocky Mt. Power for real-time updates.

