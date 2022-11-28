SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front.

With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power said weather-related outages could happen across Utah and southern Idaho. In anticipation of the storms, Rocky Mountain Power has crews ready to respond to restore service as quickly as possible in the event of an outage.

“It is important for all customers to report power outages as it assists crews in pinpointing the cause and facilitates restoration efforts,” said Rocky Mountain Power in a statement.

As the power company prepares for outages, it shared tips on how customers can do the same. Rocky Mountain Power suggested keeping or restocking an emergency kit of water, non-perishable food, a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, blankets, a first aid kit, cash, extra batteries, and any special items for family members.

Customers should also protect electronic devices with surge protectors and unplug them when the power goes out. For family members who rely on medical equipment that uses electricity, Rocky Mountain Power says it’s critical to have a plan in place in the event of an extended outage by speaking to a medical provider or contacting Rocky Mountain Power who could help provide solutions.

Customers can stay up-to-date with outages by visiting the Rocky Mountain Power outage map. Customers can also call Customer Care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text “out” to 759677 and receive updates during the restoration process and report any outages.