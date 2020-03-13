Rocky Mountain Power to temporarily stop disconnects in response to coronavirus emergency

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Rocky Mountain Power is temporarily suspending non-payment disconnections for customers to support the state of emergency response to the coronavirus.

The company said they made the decision because of those in the communities who may have to self-isolate or work from home and would need uninterrupted electric service.

RMP said they will continue to evaluate other ways to support their customers for the duration of this “quickly evolving public health emergency.”

Customers can call 1-888-221-7070 at any time to speak with a customer care agent who can help answer any questions about their electrical service or who is having difficulty paying their electrical bills.

