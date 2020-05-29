Rocky Mountain Power to reopen day-use area in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Rocky Mountain Power is reopening access to the recreation area next to the Stairs Hydroelectric Project in Big Cottonwood Canyon. This reopening comes after updated COVID-19 public health directives from Governor Herbert and Salt Lake County.

The Stairs Recreation Area is located three miles up Big Cottonwood Canyon. The park will once again be available for day use by reservation only and features eight picnic tables along the river near the Stairs hydroelectric power plant which has been in service for 125 years.

Reservations holders will be notified that gatherings are limited to 50 people or fewer people. A temporary restroom will be provided at the recreation site but guests should bring any required sanitation materials. There will be no drinking water on site so guests should bring everything they need for site use.

The park is usually open from May 1 to September 30. Reservations are made through an annual drawing held in March.