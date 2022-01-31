Rocky Mountain Power to double donations for Lend a Hand to keep families warm in the winter

UTAH (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power is offering a way for Utahns to help struggling families stay warm and safe during the winter.

The company will $2 for every dollar donated by customers, up to $120,000, to the Lend a Hand Program.

The program helps limited-income customers keep their homes warm and their lights on. In 2021, the program raised a total of $224,125.

“We are very grateful to our customers who generously support this wonderful program,” said Rocky Mountain Power community relations director Lucky Morse. “The donations help working families, seniors and disabled individuals throughout our community.”

You can donate by using the contribution envelopes that will be included in customers’ monthly bill, or request an envelope for those who pay digitally.

Customers can also enroll in the fixed donation program.

The Lend a Hand program allows for customers to contribute any dollar amount, which will be added to their monthly bill.

You can call Rocky Mountain Power to request a contribution envelope at (888) 221-7070 or visit their website here.