Rocky Mountain Power preparing for power interruptions due to last week’s brown snow

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power says they are preparing for more power interruptions due to last week’s brown snow.

RMP says they have already linked recent power outages along the Wasatch Front to last week’s brown snow.

According to RMP, the reason the brown snow caused power outages was because it was mixed with pollutants and dust which coated the equipment that supplied power to the company’s customers along the Wasatch Front.

“Light precipitation causes the accumulation of dust and particles to become conductive, sometimes resulting in arcing and sparking, which can create power interruptions,” RMP explained in a news release.

Here are some pictures of the brown snow that fell across northern Utah last Friday:

To minimize power interruptions, RMP says they have been power-washing transmission line insulators along the Wasatch Front using a helicopter.

Officials are expecting heavy rain and snow over the weekend as they continue to address the equipment contaminated by the snow. They expect possible power interruptions and have additional crews working to “ensure faster response to possible interruptions”

But why was the snow brown in the first place?

Well, a tweet from the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City said, ” We’ve had reports of brownish snow across the SL valley. Usually caused by pollutants picked up by the snow as it falls. In this case possibly also dirt kicked up in the air by the strong winds to our W and NW and transported here. #utwx“

ABC4’s Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy also broke down why parts of northern Utah saw that odd-colored snow last Friday afternoon, explaining that the gusty winds with a northwesterly flow kicked up dust from the West desert, where it has been extremely dry.

That dust gets suspended in the atmosphere, and combines with the snow as it falls, giving it that odd color.