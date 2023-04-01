SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Rocky Mountain Power has set new sunset dates for all Utah coal plants, planning to retire or convert them by 2023. But that’s not all it plans to do to provide cleaner energy to Utah residents.

PacifiCorp, the parent company that supplies six states with power from the West Coast to the Rocky Mountains, has announced various changes as part of its plan to have net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company released a 365-page report that walks through many expected changes, including the plan to retire or convert all five of Utah’s coal plants by 2023.

In addition, the company is looking at expanding its nuclear energy program by adding two more nuclear reactor projects near the current coal plants in Utah.

In 2021, over 60% of Utah’s electricity came from coal-fired power plants, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That number has decreased from 75% in 2015 while solar and natural gas has been increasing as a source of power in the state.

By 2032, the company also plans to increase wind and solar energy by nearly four times for a total of 20,000 megawatts company-wide and increase its energy storage.

The net-zero emissions plan starts with a reduction of 70% emissions from 2005-2030 and leads to a 100% reduction by 2050, according to the press release. The 2023 Integrated Energy Plan is an outline of what the company expects to accomplish within the next 20 years. To read more about the energy plan, click here.