Rocky Mountain Power extends help for customers behind on bills amid pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Rocky Mountain Power is extending its suspension of late fees and service disconnections to customers who set up payment plans and stay on track amid the pandemic. Rocky Mountain Power says they realize that many of their customers are experiencing difficulties paying bills in the wake of the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

Customer care representatives can set up customers with energy assistance programs and other payment arrangements. The company also matches donations to energy assistance programs 2-to-1 for those looking to help others in the community.

While regular billing cycles and disconnections for nonpayment have resumed, Rocky Mountain Power will continue an ongoing customer outreach campaign to inform customers about expanded, flexible payment plan options and energy assistance. Outreach methods include:

Information for energy assistance provided on the bill and on customer accounts online

Customers with past due balances receive calls, emails, and letters encouraging them to contact the company

Residential customers can elect to participate in a 12-month payment plan

Commercial customers can have up to six months to pay any past due bills

Payment plans may be renegotiated or extended recognizing the customer’s income fluctuation at this time

Customers who need assistance at this time are encouraged to speak with a Rocky Mountain Power representative who can help provide assistance and peace of mind at this time.

Customers can visit www.rockymountainpower.net/billhelp or call toll free at 1-888-221-7070. Customer care representatives are always available and ready to help.

Rocky Mountain Power reminds customers that scammers are actively targeting energy customers in the region. If you receive a call, text or email threatening to shut off your power unless you pay immediately, it’s a scam. Stay aware and be safe.