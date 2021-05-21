Rocky Mountain Power ends power shutoff watch for Iron and Washington Counties

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power has ended a Public Safety Power Shutoff watch issued for Iron and Washington counties Friday.

Cedar City, Enterprise, Dixie, and Milford were previously under the watch.

A Public Safety Power Shutoff, according to Rocky Mountain Power, is a proactive measure to mitigate wildfire risk amid hazardous fire weather conditions. That includes low humidity, dry vegetation, and sustained high winds and elevated counts on key weather indexes.

Customers affected the by the watch were notified of it’s cancellation by RMP.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding during this watch event” said Curtis Mansfield, senior vice president of operations for RMP. “Turning off power to customers is not something we take lightly and would only perform as a last resort for public safety.”

RMP advised the public to be weary of high winds and increased fire risks that are forecasted throughout Utah, which could cause weather-related power outages.

In the event of a power outage, RMP says employees will inspect power lines and facilities before restoring power.