Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Rocky Mountain Power encourages customers to help them help families stay warm and fed this holiday season

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Rocky Mountain Power

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Rocky Mountain Power Company is encouraging customers to join them as they help families stay warm and fed this holiday season.

“It’s been a priority for our company to reach out and make a difference in the communities where we all live and work,” said George Humbert, director of customer and community. “We’re inviting our customers to join with us in those efforts.”

Rocky Mountain says they are currently providing matching donations for those who support the Salvation Army’s Lend A Hand Program.

The program is said to help limited-income customers keep their power on and their homes warm.

This week, Rocky Mountain donated $20,000 to food banks long the Wasatch Front including Tabitha’s Way in Utah County, Catholic Community Services in Weber County, Open Doors in Davis County and Salt Lake Community Action Food Program Centers in Salt Lake County.

Customers who need bill assistance themselves are asked to call Rocky Mountain Power representatives at 1-888-221-7070 to get help with payment plans and be directed to other agencies that may assist them.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Cruise ship crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cruise ship crash"

Students at Corner Canyon High School raise money for Make-A-Wish Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students at Corner Canyon High School raise money for Make-A-Wish Utah"

Treating infections by studying DNA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treating infections by studying DNA"

Investigators: ‘At no point was the public in any danger’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigators: ‘At no point was the public in any danger’"

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint explain how tithings and donations are used

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint explain how tithings and donations are used"

Don't fall for holiday scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Don't fall for holiday scams"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss