Rocky Mountain Power customers will see their electric bills go down in 2021

(ABC4 News) — Rocky Mountain Power is informing Utah customers there bills could be lower in 2021.

Rocky Mountain Power officials say customers in Utah will see their electric bills go down an average of approximately 0.7% beginning in January 2021.

“The lower bills are the result of decisions by the Utah Public Service Commission following a rigorous regulatory review of the company’s application filed earlier in the year along with refunds associated with federal tax law changes,” Rocky Mountain Power said.

Officials say in addition to lower bills, customers will benefit from cleaner energy and a more resilient energy grid in the new year.

“In 2017, Rocky Mountain Power made a commitment to customers to keep rates flat for at least three years. This latest decision extends that commitment to keep bills low while still expanding access to clean, low-cost and sustainable energy for the customers and communities we serve,” said Gary Hoogeveen, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Power. “We appreciate the commission’s decisions that recognize the significant customer benefits from years of innovation and system investments Rocky Mountain Power has made to improve service and keep rates among the lowest in the country.”

In the last three years, Rocky Mountain Power has made historic multi-billion dollar investments in renewable energy and grid upgrades that significantly increase the amount of low-cost renewable energy resources that serve customers, officials added.

The long-term investments contribute to immediate rate reductions, lower emissions, and are projected to save customers several hundred million dollars over the life of the investments.

Rocky Mountain Power released the following list of decisions made which take effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Innovative new rate structures that help our customers reduce their costs

A new mechanism to allow Rocky Mountain Power to reduce wildfire risk

Benefits from pioneering an expanding new western energy market that allows utilities across the West to access the lowest-cost and greenest energy available in near real time

“I’d like to thank the Utah Public Service Commission and all of our many partners for their collaboration in making this positive outcome possible at a time when our customers need it most,” Hoogeveen adds.

