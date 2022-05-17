EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Rockwell Charter High School in Eagle Mountain is defending itself after dozens of students walked out of class on Monday, protesting a teacher on campus.

Students say a teacher at the school has been sexually harassing them for years and, despite their repeated complaints, the school hasn’t done anything to stop it.

The school director has released a statement, which reads, “We’ve spoken to all those involved in the matter being referenced, have conducted an investigation, and dealt with the matter internally. Because this issue involved confidential student and employee information, we can’t provide any further comment.”