UPDATE: Big Cottonwood Canyon closed, officials worried about flooding

WEDNESDAY 8:27 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department has closed Big Cottonwood Canyon due to weather and road conditions and ABC4 reporters on the scene are saying there are concerns over flooding.

Drive Alert: Big Cottonwood Canyon (SR-190) is closed due to weather and road conditions. Check the UDOT Traffic App and @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionTwo @UtahTrucking @UtahDOT — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 2, 2021

The entire Wasatch Front was pummeled by heavy and sudden rainfall that caused road closures and floods in Davis County, Iron County, and Tooele County.

Additionally, the Salt Lake City Police Department advised residents to take caution on the roads and to avoid streets that appear flooded.

Sunday | 8:00 PM – Please use caution if traveling outside. There is localized street flooding in parts of downtown #SLC. If you come upon a flooded road, turn around. Check the local news or @NWSSaltLakeCity for the latest information on storm watches & warnings. #utwx #utah — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) August 2, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: Rockslides close Big Cottonwood Canyon

SUNDAY 8/1/21 7:58 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Big Cottonwood Canyon is closed due to two rock and mudslides that have covered the roads.

Crews are up the canyon now trying to clear the roads as they battle ongoing rain and wind.

Flooding is also being reported as well as some stranded motorists that are up the canyon but full details have not yet been released. We will continue to update as we gather more information.