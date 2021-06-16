Rockets’ red glare grounded in Park City for another year

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City follows Eagle Mountain, canceling its large Fourth of July fireworks display.

Park City was set to host the display, capping off a weekend of independence. It is the second straight year the firework display has been canceled, last year due to Covid-19.

The Main Street parade is set to start the weekend on Friday, July 2.

Currently, 80% of Utah is in an exceptional drought – that is the highest drought level possible.

Governor Spencer Cox, who already announced a firework ban on state lands, discussed a possible statewide ban on Tuesday.

“Because it is so dry, I am pleading with you, we are working with the legislator and local governments to cut back on fireworks this year,” says Cox. Firework bans are done on the city level – to do a statewide ban would require lawmakers to be involved.