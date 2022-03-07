LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested on Monday after he stole items from a store in American Fork and for fleeing the scene after police arrived.

Police arrived at the scene of a theft and say the suspect took off in his car Monday afternoon.

Police followed the man and were able to set up spikes that disabled the suspect’s car at the off-ramp to Timpanogos Highway and SR 92.

The man had a knife and he was taken into custody at gunpoint.

