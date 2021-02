SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A semi-truck caught fire on I-15 near 2100 South on Monday night, according to Lt. Nick Street from Utah Department of Public Safety.

The fire reduced traffic in the area to two lanes.

The vehicle on fire was carrying orange juice, officials say.

The area appears to be cleared Tuesday morning.

No hazardous materials were spilled.

No other details area available at this time. ABC4 will continue to provide updates as they become available.