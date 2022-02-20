Roads to be impacted by winter storm on President’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While some of us are enjoying a three day weekend, all of us will see that winter weather move back in. The snow will be moving over us along with frigid air which means that we will see impacts on the roads. The event sweeps through from the north down to the south throughout Monday, but some of the first areas to be impacted will be the Utah-Idaho border. Areas like Malad Pass and the Cache Valley will see showery activity as early as Sunday afternoon but accumulations are not expected until the overnight hours. As the winter system continues into the Beehive State, we then begin to see snow move through parts of the Wasatch Front. With the cold air rushing in around the morning commute this means that we will have snow slowly accumulating. Heavier bands will end up dropping temperatures even quicker and causing visibility to really drop. The mountains will be seeing heavy snow throughout the day as is expected with our winter storms, so if you are heading to the slopes be sure to drive with caution. As the day continues the snow band begins to form over central Utah and really impact the I-15 corridor between Scipio and just north of Cedar City. Heavy snow will fall and quickly accumulate causing for bad driving. Visibility will be reduced thanks to the snow and winds. If you must drive through this part of the state, try to do it earlier in the day or push it back to Tuesday when things begin to calm down ahead of the next storm system.

