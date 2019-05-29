Roads reduced to one lane in American Fork Canyon for construction project Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff's Office Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff's Office Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff's Office Lane restrictions in American Fork Canyon for construction project prev next

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Roads in American Fork Canyon will be reduced to one lane below Timpanogos Cave National Monument on Wednesday, May 29.

Officials sat the lane reduction will happen between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. as a large crane will be working to place a temporary bridge across the river to access a spring as part of the ongoing waterline construction project.

Regular-sized vehicles will be able to pass but officials say large trailers and transport vehicles will be unable to pass through the construction area.

This a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

