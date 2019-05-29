Roads reduced to one lane in American Fork Canyon for construction project
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Roads in American Fork Canyon will be reduced to one lane below Timpanogos Cave National Monument on Wednesday, May 29.
Officials sat the lane reduction will happen between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. as a large crane will be working to place a temporary bridge across the river to access a spring as part of the ongoing waterline construction project.
Regular-sized vehicles will be able to pass but officials say large trailers and transport vehicles will be unable to pass through the construction area.
This a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
