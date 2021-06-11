UPDATE: Ogden Canyon reopened after fatal crash in Weber County

FRIDAY 6/11/21 5:53 p.m.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Canyon has been reopened after a fatal crash which resulted in one person dying and an animal being put down in Weber County.

At approximately 1:21 p.m. Friday, officials say a silver Subaru driving eastbound on SR-39 near mile 11 went into oncoming traffic in what appeared to be an attempt to pass another vehicle.

At the same time, a Ford F-350 pulling a horse trailer was heading westbound in the same area.

While attempting to pass the vehicle, the Subaru collided with the F-350 and horse trailer. This collision pushed the Subaru back into the eastbound lane where it collided with the vehicle it was attempting to pass, according to authorities.

Officials say the driver of the Subaru suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, but all other parties only suffered minor injuries.

In addition, one horse from the horse trailer had to be put down on scene, according to officials.

Ogden Canyon was closed in both directions as police investigated the scene, but the state route has since been reopened.

