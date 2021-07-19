Roads closed around Green Canyon High School due to emergency training

NORTH LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of Green Canyon High School Monday during a multi-agency Emergency Response Training, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

TRAINING SCENARIO: today for Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS/and Teachers pic.twitter.com/mv0FK1NpBS — LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch (@Logan_Cache_911) July 19, 2021

The training will take place at Green Canyon High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants in the training include law enforcement and fire officials, EMS, Cache County School District, Logan Regional Hospital, and Cache Valley Hospital.

The training is not open to the public and there will be some road closures and detours around the school during the training. Signage will be placed around the school as reminders that the training is in progress.