COTTONWOOD CANYON, UTAH (ABC4) – Roads at Little Cottonwood Canyon will close at 10 p.m. Monday for avalanche mitigation, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

UDOT says downhill traffic will close at snowbird at the entry 1 gate at 10:30 p.m.

UDOT officials say they don’t know when roads will be reopened.

