Roads at Little Cottonwood Canyon to close for avalanche control

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Roads at Little Cottonwood Canyon will be closed Sunday for avalanche control.

The closure will start at 2:30 p.m. and officials estimate the roads will be open at 4 p.m.

In a tweet, officials say they expect the road conditions to continue throughout the day. They are encouraging travelers to be prepared for all weather conditions and drive safely through the Canyons.

#RoadUpdate: 👋 Top of the morning #CottonwoodCanyons travelers. Current road conditions are ❄️❄️ and expected to continue throughout the day, 5-8” possible up high and 1-2” down low. Be prepared for all road conditions today when you head up! #DriveWinterSafe👍 pic.twitter.com/YxGlgEQ5Aq — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) February 16, 2020

