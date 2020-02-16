Roads at Little Cottonwood Canyon to close for avalanche control

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Roads at Little Cottonwood Canyon will be closed Sunday for avalanche control.

The closure will start at 2:30 p.m. and officials estimate the roads will be open at 4 p.m.

In a tweet, officials say they expect the road conditions to continue throughout the day. They are encouraging travelers to be prepared for all weather conditions and drive safely through the Canyons.

