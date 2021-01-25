Road rage on I-15 leads to shots fired, 2 injured Monday

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently on scene of a highway shooting, Monday morning.

On January 25, the Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident gone wrong around 9:25 a.m.

According to Utah Highway Patrol PIO Lt. Nick Street, the road rage incident escalated as one of the drivers pulled a gun and began to fire shots at two passengers occupying the other vehicle.

Officers say the victims were then quickly transported to an area hospital. It is believed one patient is in critical condition while the other is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the driver who fired the shots is cooperating.

Roads were closed for a short period once officers were notified of the incident according to the Utah Department of Traffic.

Update: SB I-15 is now open at 2100 N in Lehi (MP 282). Minor delays remain through the area. @UDOTRegionTwo @UDOTRegionthree @UtahTrucking https://t.co/kmhYzVlUGs — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 25, 2021

