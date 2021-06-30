Road rage leads to shots fired on US-40, suspect still at-large

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A road rage incident escalated with gunshots fired early on Monday morning, and police are still looking for the shooter.

At approximately 5 a.m. Monday, a man in a small Honda SUV pulled alongside a semi-truck near the Soldier Creek area on US-40 by Strawberry Reservoir and fired several shots into the cab, missing the driver.

One of the bullets crashed through the window and another passed through the door near the handle. None of the shots hit the driver, who told police that the incident occurred while the SUV was attempting to pass the truck going eastbound on a one-lane portion of the road.

“His car went over the hill and I never saw the lights of it again. So I don’t know if he turned into where the cabins are or went down towards the dam,” the driver, who wished to remain unidentified, told ABC4.

Police are looking for a lighter-skinned male with dark hair, probably in his 30s. The driver described him as “not skinny but not overweight.”

Investigators are also conducting ballistics testing on the bullets in an attempt to identify the weapon used in the shooting.

Anyone with leads or additional information is encouraged to call Utah Highway Patrol.