ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Those heading to St. George this week should plan ahead for major road closures that will impact traffic in the area.

The St. George Police Department says roads will be closed from Sunday, April 3 through Tuesday, April 5 around 6 p.m.

Closures will affect Main Street from St. George Blvd. to Tabernacle in downtown St. George.

(Courtesy of St. George Police)

(Courtesy of St. George Police)

(Courtesy of St. George Police)

(Courtesy of St. George Police)

The roundabout areas along several roadways will be blocked to through traffic.

“We thank you in advance for your patience while this project is completed,” officials say. “Although it will impact the downtown area briefly, the payoff will be worth it.”