Road closures on S.R. 201 Monday evening

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – State Route 201 will be closed Monday night to continue the demolition of the 5600 W. bridge deck. S.R. 201 will be closed on Monday evening beginning at 8 p.m. until Tuesday morning at 5 a.m.
According to the Utah Department of Transportation, all westbound and eastbound S.R. 201 lanes at 5600 W. will be closed.
Detours will be available via 5600 W. The northbound and the southbound S.R. 201 lanes will remain open during the demolition of the bridge deck.
