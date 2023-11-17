SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers traveling Bangerter Highway this weekend to expect delays and plan alternate routes during nighttime closures.

UDOT will be closing Bangerter at 13400 South and 2700 West to remove two pedestrian bridges as part of continuing improvement projects on the highway.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 p.m., Bangerter will be closed from 13400 South to 2700 West in all directions to remove the 13400 South Pedestrian Bridge. Vehicles will be detoured while construction crews work. The highway will then reopen to traffic at 7 a.m.

The highway will again close on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11 p.m. for the removal of the 2700 West pedestrian bridge. All lanes between 2700 West and Redwood Road will be closed, in all directions. Traffic will be detoured to 12600 South and Redwood Road. UDOT advises that drivers should expect lane closures on Bangerter between 2700 West and 12600 South. The highway will reopen to traffic on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 7 a.m.

“The Bangerter Highway pedestrian bridge removal is a win-win for UDOT and Riverton City,” said Josh Lee, director of communications for the City of Riverton. “The city saw that we could save taxpayer money by repurposing the bridge to connect our trail system. We are grateful to UDOT contractors who will temporarily move the bridge three blocks to the south to an open field.”

According to a report from UDOT, Riverton City will be installing the bridge over a nearby city road at a future date.