SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced upcoming traffic impacts ahead of the Salt Lake City Marathon.

Beginning on April 23, anyone living, working, or visiting Salt Lake City should expect significant and potentially lengthy road closures as participants and spectators navigate the Salt Lake City Marathon.

There are eight events planned for Saturday including the marathon, half-marathon, bike tour, and several short distance running events.

To ensure the safety of race participants and spectators, some segments of the racecourse require 100% closure. Some of these select street closures could be in place for up to seven hours. All roadway users are encouraged to follow all posted signs and directions from officers along the racecourse.

Here are some maps of the possible road closures that residents should be aware of:

Courtesy: SLCPD

Courtesy: SLCPD

Courtesy: SLCPD

Full details regarding road closures with approximate road openings and closures can be found here.