Road closed in Salt Lake City due to officer-involved critical incident investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Police report an officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City Monday evening.

A large police presence can be seen in the area near 700 South 300 East.

Police asked members of the public to avoid 300 E. between 650 S. and 800 S. The road and intersection are closed due to the ongoing investigation, police said.

SLC officer-involved critical incident investigation LIVE UPDATE: SLC police speak amid an officer-involved critical incident investigation. https://bit.ly/2GMNGiO Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Monday, August 5, 2019

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

