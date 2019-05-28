Road closed after power pole falls down in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) - A road in South Jordan is closed due to a power pole down in the area Tuesday.
Officials said Skye Drive will be closed from 3845 W to 4000 W for the rest of the Tuesday as crews work to get the pole back up again.
Officials advise that drivers plan ahead and use 9000 South or 10400 South as an alternate route for their afternoon commute.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
