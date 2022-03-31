RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are issuing a public safety alert, warning citizens of thieves targeting shoppers in Salt Lake County.

Riverton City officials say a group of two to three people have been targeting shoppers at stores such as Peterson’s Fresh Market on the east side of town and TJ Maxx/HomeGoods on the west side of town.

The suspects’ strategy involves distracting a shopper while another suspect snatches the victim’s purse out of their shopping cart.

Officials are asking the public to be aware of their personal belongings when out in public spaces.

“Please be aware of this and be extra vigilant in keeping an eye on your purse, wallet or other valuables at all times while shopping,” officials say.

If you have been a victim of these thieves or know someone who is, please contact the Riverton Police Department at (801) 840-4000.