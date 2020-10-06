Riverton Police seek identity of woman who assaulted a juvenile in church parking lot

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Riverton Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a juvenile in a church parking lot Friday afternoon.

Around 1:48 p.m. on Oct 2, a woman approximately 50-years-old assaulted a juvenile in a Latter-day Saint church parking lot near 12900 S. and 2700 W.

Police say the suspect has a dark complexion. Police say she could possibly be Hispanic. The suspect was described as having black curly hair, is missing a tooth from the front right side of her mouth and was wearing a purple dress with a flower design.

The suspect was driving an older brownish-grey passenger car. The car has a University of Utah decal sticker on the back window toward the top.

Riverton Police ask that if you recognize the vehicle or the person’s description to please call Riverton Police at 801-840-4000.